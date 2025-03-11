Council refuse workers begin indefinite strike amid row over jobs and pay

Nearly 400 council bin workers in Birmingham have walked out indefinitely as part of an escalating dispute over jobs and pay.

The Unite union has warned bin disruption in the city could stretch into the summer after refuse workers voted in favour of extending their strike mandate over the council’s use of temporary labour to “undermine” their industrial action.

Unite said its members face pay cuts after the scrapping of waste collection and recycling officer roles, despite already voluntarily accepting cuts to pay and terms and conditions after the council declared bankruptcy.

The union’s national lead officer, Onay Kasab, said: “The council could end this dispute tomorrow by agreeing to pay a decent rate of pay.

“The council is forcing dedicated workers on to pay levels barely above the minimum wage while undertaking a difficult and highly demanding job in all weathers.

“The council could easily afford this if it stopped wasting millions on expensive employment agency fees.

“Disruption to Birmingham’s refuse service will further deteriorate but this is the fault of a heartless council which has slashed pay without a thought to the effect it is having on workers and their families.”

In a statement issued at the end of February, Birmingham City Council said the escalation of industrial action will mean greater disruption to residents despite it making a “fair and reasonable offer” to the union.

It said: “To the small number of workers whose wages are impacted ongoing by the changes to the service (of whom there are now only 40) we have already offered alternatives, including highly valuable LGV driver training for career progression and pay, and other roles in the council equivalent to their former roles.

“No worker will lose the sums Unite are claiming.

“Residents of Birmingham want and deserve a better waste collection service and the restructure that Unite is opposing is part of the much-needed transformation of the service.

“Our door is still open, and we would encourage Unite to come back to the table.

“We thank residents for their continued understanding and patience so far and will continue to provide up-to-date information about our plans during the industrial action.”

Craig Cooper, strategic director of city operations at Birmingham City Council, told BBC Radio West Midlands that 90 waste collection crews are still out collecting bins, out of a total of 200.

He said residents should still put their bins out and crews would get to them when they could.

He said: “We have been stopped getting out of depots by disruption which is why the police are there and I’m really grateful to West Midlands Police for the work they have done to allow our staff to go about their work normally as they are entitled to do, but our aim is to collect as much as we possibly can.

“Put your residual waste out in the wheelie bins, and it may not be collected on the day because we’re being prevented from getting out the depots, but when we can, we will get there and get it cleared. We are working round the clock to get there.

“Some residents have been taking them to the tip, we do have some mobile household locations that have been set up and are continuing to be set up.

“We will monitor it as we go, but put your waste out and we will get to it.”