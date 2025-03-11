Cineworld founder Steve Wiener dies aged 73

Cineworld founder Steve Wiener has died aged 73, the cinema chain said.

It said in a tribute on Tuesday that it was “deeply saddened” by Mr Wiener’s death.

The firm added: “Steve’s vision and unwavering dedication to providing the best possible moviegoing experience will continue to inspire us.

“We remain a company filled with people who continue Steve’s love of film and his passion for the brand. Long may this continue as we remember Steve and honour his legacy.

“He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time.”

The American’s career in the industry began with a student job as an usher before he rose through various roles to become vice president for Cineplex Odeon in New York City.

Wiener became managing director of Warner Bros in Europe in 1991 and four years later founded Cine-UK, which he developed into a chain of 34 cinemas before it was acquired by Blackstone in October 2004.

He stood down as chief executive in 2014.

Cineworld has 90 cinemas across the UK.