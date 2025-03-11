Charles shows he’s no dummy during Royal College of Nursing visit

The King refreshed his first aid skills when he practised resuscitating a dummy patient under the watchful eye of nursing cadets.

Charles has been trained in CPR and was happy to join a demonstration when he visited the headquarters of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in central London, to celebrate a scheme introducing young people to the healthcare profession.

The King gets hands-on during a visit to the Royal College of Nursing’s London headquarters (Jaimi Joy/PA)

With 17-year-old cadet Mia Alami guiding his actions and telling him to “keep your arms straight”, the King pumped the chest of the patient – just a head and torso – making it click to demonstrate he was providing the right pressure.

When he reached 28 chest compressions, counted by the teenager, he received a round of applause and later joked: “At least I haven’t broken it.”

It is hoped Charles’s actions will encourage others to refresh their first aid skills or seek to learn.

Charles meets Harrison Rigby, the 1,000th King’s Nursing Cadet, at the Royal College of Nursing in central London (Jaimi Joy/PA)

His visit celebrated the 1,000th RCN King’s Nursing Cadet, a scheme launched in 2019 and inspired by Charles, then the Prince of Wales, to help cadets acquire new skills.

Mia, who has just completed her cadet course, said: “I was telling him to keep his arms straight, shoulders above the hands so you get the correct pressure because it has to be 5cm-6cm deep – he did very good.”