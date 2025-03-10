What the papers say – March 10

Upcoming negotiations between the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia lead multiple headlines on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph leads on reports US President Donald Trump is pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to cede territory to Russia ahead of the talks. It comes amid suggestions from Mr Trump that Ukraine may not survive the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times says Ukraine will use the talks to press Washington to resume intelligence sharing and military aid while offering a partial truce.

The Daily Star writes the US president does not feel “so special” after Mr Zelensky beat him to meeting the King.

The i reports the Government wants to limit the power of “Nimby groups” in order to speed up the development of new homes.

Meanwhile, The Times reports thousands of people living near electricity pylons could be given up to £2,500 off their bills under the new rules.

British prisons are being prepared to cope with a sudden influx of inmates in case there is a repeat of last year’s summer riots, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to the “Day of Reflection”, remembering those lost to Covid-19, five years after the pandemic began.

The Daily Express splashes on the King’s “emotional tribute” to servicemen and women from the Commonwealth who served in the Second World War.

The Sun leads on comments from BBC Chairman Samir Sah, who says Match of the Day should feature less football and more analysis.

The Daily Mail claims RAF bosses have launched a search for pilots after a “controversial drive by top brass” to prioritise recruitment of women and minorities.