‘Strong co-operation’ to tackle cross-border crime hailed at conference

Strong co-operation to tackle crime across the Irish border has been hailed.

Irish Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long pledged to continue to build collaboration to tackle issues such as drugs, child criminal exploitation, paramilitaries and cybercrime.

The conference theme, defeating serious and organised crime through innovation and collaboration, aimed to build on existing relations between agencies across the border in the fight against organised crime.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton also took part in the event at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Monday.

It came just days after officers from both forces, working as part of the Joint Agency Task Force, carried out a co-ordinated day of action to thwart criminals seeking to exploit the border region.

In a speech to the event, Ms Long described those involved in organised crime as “agile and innovative”, and urged a “shared, cross-border focus” to tackle it.

“Tackling harms caused by organised crime is one of my top priorities and I am encouraged by the effective work being done to address these issues on both sides of the border,” she said.

“A shared and cross-border focus on the harms that our communities suffer at the hands of organised crime gangs is vital.

“Organised criminals are agile and innovative. They find new ways of exploiting people’s vulnerabilities for their own gain, and in turn, we must adapt in our collective response and ensure their actions will not go unchallenged.

“We all recognise the inextricable link between organised criminality and the particular issue of paramilitary harm that we experience here in Northern Ireland.

“Such an approach which focuses on harm, rather than its origin, will better place us to address these issues.”

Mr O’Callaghan, who was in Belfast for the first time officially since taking up his post, said the strong co-operation across the border is something to be proud of.

“Targeting the work of organised crime groups, who inflict intimidation, violence and misery on families and communities, is a top priority for me as Minister for Justice,” he said.

“Those involved in organised criminality need to know that they will not be allowed to enjoy the profits of their illegal activity and, equally, I want communities to know that this will not be tolerated by society.

“The strong levels of co-operation that exist between the criminal justice agencies on this island is something to be proud of.

“We’ve seen examples recently where successful cross-border co-operation between An Garda Siochana and the PSNI has led to arrests in murder cases and to a seizure of a large amount of drugs only in the last week.

“That collaboration at all levels should send a very clear message to organised criminals that the border is not something that can be exploited for criminal gain.”

Meanwhile, the two police leaders described the conference as a key opportunity to come together.

Mr Singleton said: “Together we work with, and rely upon the support of, many partner agencies to tackle crime.

“It’s imperative that we come together to share skills, knowledge and expertise with a focus on keeping people on both sides of the border as safe as we possibly can. We will continue our work to disrupt organised crime groups who continue to try and exploit the border for their own financial gain.”

Mr Harris added: “Crime knows no borders, and there are criminal networks who will seek to exploit borders to commit serious crime and devastate our communities.

“And so, it takes a network to defeat a network. I firmly believe by working in partnership we can indeed disrupt and dismantle those networks who seek to take advantage of our communities by flouting the law.”