Search called off for missing crew member after North Sea oil tanker crash

The search for a missing crew member from a cargo ship that crashed into an oil tanker in the North Sea has been called off, the coastguard said.

In a statement, HM Coastguard said the missing person from the Solong container ship had not been found after “an extensive search”, following the ship’s collision with the Stena Immaculate tanker off the coast of East Yorkshire on Monday morning.

Shipping company Ernst Russ had said earlier on Monday evening that efforts to locate one of the 14 crew members aboard its Solong container ship were “ongoing”.

The maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, Crowley, said the vessel was struck by the Solong while anchored off the coast of Hull, causing “multiple explosions” on board and jet fuel it was carrying to be released.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s Tanker Security Programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

According to reports, the cargo ship was carrying sodium cyanide, which can produce harmful gas when combined with water, but it was unclear if there had been any leak.

Matthew Atkinson, divisional commander for HM Coastguard, said: “HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating the response to an incident reported at 9.48am this morning (10 March).

“36 crew members were taken safely to shore, one person was taken to hospital. One crew member of the SOLONG remains unaccounted for, after an extensive search for the missing crew member, sadly they have not been found and the search has ended.

“The two vessels remain on fire and coastguard aircraft are monitoring the situation.

“An assessment of any required counter pollution response is being carried out by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

“The Secretary of State’s Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention is working with the salvors and insurance companies.”

(PA Graphics)

In a statement earlier on Monday, Ernst Russ said search efforts were ongoing for the missing crew member.

The statement said: “Both vessels have sustained significant damage in the impact of the collision and the subsequent fire.

“13 of the 14 Solong crew members have been brought safely shore. Efforts to locate the missing crew member are ongoing.

“Ernst Russ immediately activated an emergency response team, and the company remains in contact with them, the Master of Solong and all relevant marine authorities at Humberside.

“The first priority is the safety of the crew(s), all responders and the environment.”

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary just before 10am involving US-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate and Portuguese-registered container ship Solong.

Downing Street said details of the cause of the collision were “still becoming clear”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was an “extremely concerning situation”.