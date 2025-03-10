People living near pylons to get money off bills in planning overhaul – report

People living near power infrastructure could get hundreds of pounds off their bills a year, it has been reported, as part of an overhaul of planning rules.

Ministers are also looking to slash the number of official bodies that get a say in planning decisions in a drive to cut red tape.

The Times reported that Government plans will set out that households living within half a kilometre of new or upgraded power systems such as pylons could get access to a bill discount scheme equivalent to an annual payment of £250 over 10 years.

It comes as officials are set to consult on removing Sport England, the Theatres Trust and the Garden History Society from the list of bodies legally required to be consulted on planning decisions, while the scope of others who get to give input is set to be narrowed.

Angela Rayner has said reforms are needed to ensure the system is “sensible and balanced” as the Government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes this Parliament.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a construction site in Cambridge (Chris Radburn/PA)

Reforms set out on Monday will also state that councils should only be going to statutory consultees when it is necessary to do so, and decisions should not be delayed beyond the standard 21-day deadline.

Officials have also said the scope of other statutory consultees will be narrowed to focus in on heritage, safety and environmental protection.

Housing Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Ms Rayner said: “We’ve put growth at the heart of our plans as a Government, with our Plan for Change milestone to secure 1.5 million homes and unleash Britain’s potential to build.

“We need to reform the system to ensure it is sensible and balanced, and does not create unintended delays – putting a hold on people’s lives and harming our efforts to build the homes people desperately need.

“New developments must still meet our high expectations to create the homes, facilities and infrastructure that communities need.”

One of the bodies set to be removed from the list has rejected the idea that it is an impediment to growth and called for Government to implement a data-led process as part of the consultation.

The Theatres Trust has said it is “confident” it “pro-actively engages with all local planning authorities and developers and provides our advice in a timely and efficient manner”.

In a statement, chief executive officer Joshua McTaggart and chairman Dave Moutrey said they “welcome the announcement of a review” but called on the Government to “oversee a data-led and rigorous process that will ensure each of the individual 25 statutory consultees are considered on their own merit”.

Rejecting the idea that they are an infringement on growth, they said: “While housebuilding is a necessary part of the country’s growth, we know this Government also understands that communities need to have access to culture, storytelling and educational opportunities.

“Theatres are a key provider of this and theatres are what we endeavour to protect.”

Sport England has said the purpose of its remit in the planning system is to protect playing fields and other spaces for physical activity.

“Britain’s childhood obesity crisis is rising and low physical activity levels cost our economy £7.4 billion a year, making it vital we protect the places that local communities can be active,” a spokesman said.

He said the body “looks forward” to taking part in the consultation exercise and “arguing the importance of protecting playing fields and places where local people can keep active”.