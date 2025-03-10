Oil tanker collides with cargo ship in North Sea

An oil tanker has collided with a cargo ship in the North Sea, the coastguard has said.

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary on Monday morning, believed to involve a US-flagged tanker called the MV Stena Immaculate.

The American tanker was at anchor, according to ship tracking tool Vesselfinder.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.

“The alarm was raised at 9.48am.

“A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

“The incident remains ongoing.”