Musk claims ‘massive cyber attack against X’ after day of outages

Elon Musk said his social media site X has been the victim of a “massive cyber attack” after a day plagued with outages.

Tens of thousands of users reported outages, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com.

Musk, who bought the site, then known as Twitter, in late 2022, posted on Monday: “There was (still is) a massive cyber attack against X.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources.

“Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.”

One user replied: “They want to silence you and this platform”, to which Musk replied “Yes”.