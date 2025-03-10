Man appears in court charged with causing three deaths by dangerous driving

A 32-year-old man appeared in court in connection with a fatal crash that killed three people.

The crash, which involved two motorbikes, happened around 2.30pm on Sunday July 28 2024.

Police Scotland previously named Andrew Lartey, 30, and his pillion passenger Georgia Tate, 23, both from Newcastle, as two of those who died in the crash, which took place on the A6088 between Bonchester Bridge and Carter Bar in the Scottish Borders.

Jason Gibbon, 37, from Northumberland, riding a separate motorcycle, also died in the crash.

The 32-year-old man was charged in connection with causing death by dangerous driving.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

He appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

The families of Mr Lartey and Ms Tate previously said in a joint statement released through Police Scotland: “We are devastated by the loss of Georgia and Andrew, they will be sorely missed by all who knew them.

“We ask for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

Mr Gibbon’s family also previously issued a statement through the force: “We are devastated by the loss of a much-loved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and devoted friend to many.

“He will be greatly, sadly missed. We are comforted by the messages from many. We would like to ask for privacy to allow the family to grieve at this very difficult time.”