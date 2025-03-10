King and Sir Chris Hoy kick off Glasgow Commonwealth Games countdown

The King has been joined by cycling hero Sir Chris Hoy to officially start the countdown to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Charles handed a wooden baton to the six-time Olympic champion to launch the King’s Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace on Monday, with 500 days to go before the sporting event begins.

Glasgow was announced as the Games host for the second time last year after the original host, the Australian state of Victoria, was forced to withdraw.

Charles handed Sir Chris Hoy the wooden baton in the palace’s Quadrangle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Games were previously held in the Scottish city in 2014.

Charles shared a laugh with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney as he greeted guests in the palace’s Marble Hall.

They included the first four baton bearers for the Games: Sir Chris, Scottish Paralympic and Commonwealth wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn, Royal Commonwealth Society volunteer Keiran Healy, and Gabriella Wood, an Olympic and Commonwealth judo athlete from Trinidad and Tobago.

British Paralympian Kadeena Cox and judo competitor Sarah Adlington then presented Charles with the baton and his message for the Commonwealth Games, with the latter tied in a red ribbon.

Charles placed the message into the baton, where it will remain until it is opened and read out at the opening ceremony.

Sir Chris, who won Commonwealth gold medals in 2002 and 2006, was handed the baton by Charles before walking through the palace’s Quadrangle with a guard of honour provided by pipers wearing kilts.

Ms Kinghorn, Mr Healy and Ms Wood were each then handed the baton in turn before it left the palace grounds. The King’s Baton Relay will begin in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking about the event afterwards, Sir Chris told the PA news agency: “It’s pretty special – I wanted to slow it down and not rush it too much.

“It’s a very kind of private and intimate ceremony, almost – there’s not thousands of people here, but it feels very special to be part of it and wonderful that we are in this 500 days to go with such a fantastic celebration.”

Sir Chris said Glasgow hosting the Games for a second time was “fantastic for Scotland”, adding: “I think it’s showing that Scotland can and does put on world class events in sport, and it only inspires us.”

Charles placed his message into the baton with the help of Kadeena Cox (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The baton is comprised of three interlocking pieces of sustainability sourced ash, a Scottish hardwood, and was inspired by the three Commonwealth Games values of humanity, equality and destiny.

For the first time, each of the 74 nations and territories participating in the Games will have their own uniquely designed batons with a different word from the King’s message engraved on them.

Mr Swinney told PA: “There’s a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of warmth towards the Commonwealth Games.

“Of course, what we’ve had to do this time, we’ve stepped in very late in the preparations, when the Games were not going to be held in Australia, and we’ve provided the replacement venue, so the Games will be different.

“They’ll give a different size and a different scale, but the reimagining of the Games is part of, I suppose, what Glasgow has been really good at. Glasgow has been a centre of invention in all of its history.”

The sustainable Commonwealth baton was made with wood from Scotland (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The First Minister added: “The baton is emblematic of the whole message of sustainability that lies at the heart of so much of our agenda in Scotland, about making sure that we address the climate challenge, that we ensure we act in a sustainable fashion.”

Charles attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey earlier on Monday alongside the Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The King and Camilla will also attend a Commonwealth Day Reception at Marlborough House on Monday evening, where the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize will be awarded.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 23 to August 2 next year.