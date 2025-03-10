Huge cost to the economy of work-related ill health – TUC

Work-related ill health is costing the economy more than £415 million a week, according to a report.

The TUC said its analysis suggested that the number of days lost because of health conditions such as stress, depression and anxiety has increased by a third since 2010.

The union organisation said that in 2023 to 2024, around 34 million working days were lost to work-related ill health, compared with 22 million in 2010.

The TUC said the findings showed the importance of improving the quality of work, adding that the increase in days lost to work-related ill health has coincided with a boom in insecure work.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Work-related ill health is costing us hundreds of millions each week.

“That’s why the government’s Employment Rights Bill is so important. Cracking down on exploitative practices like zero-hours contracts and giving people more security will boost workers’ health, wellbeing and productivity. It will also help more people stay in work.

“We need to turn the corner on Britain’s low-rights, low-pay economic model that has been tested to destruction over the last 14 years.”