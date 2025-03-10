Here is the full playlist for the King’s Music Room show
The King is sharing his personal playlist.
By contributor Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent
Published
The King’s Music Room on Apple Music 1 playlist:
1. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Could You Be Loved
2. Millie Small – My Boy Lollipop
3. Kylie Minogue – The Loco-Motion
4. Al Bowlly – The Very Thought of You
5. Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose
6. Raye – Love Me Again
7. Daddy Lumba – Mpempem Do Me
8. Davido – Kante (feat Fave)
9. Miriam Makeba – The Click Song
10. Jools Holland & Ruby Turner – My Country Man
11. Anoushka Shankar – Indian Summer
12. Siti Nurhaliza – Anta Permana
13. Dame Kiri Te Kanawa – E Te Iwi E (Call to the People)
14. Michael Buble – Haven’t Met You Yet
15. Arrow – Hot Hot Hot
16. Beyonce – Crazy in Love (feat Jay-Z)
17. Diana Ross – Upside Down