Here is the full playlist for the King’s Music Room show

The King’s Music Room on Apple Music 1 playlist:

1. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Could You Be Loved

2. Millie Small – My Boy Lollipop

3. Kylie Minogue – The Loco-Motion

4. Al Bowlly – The Very Thought of You

5. Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose

6. Raye – Love Me Again

7. Daddy Lumba – Mpempem Do Me

8. Davido – Kante (feat Fave)

9. Miriam Makeba – The Click Song

10. Jools Holland & Ruby Turner – My Country Man

11. Anoushka Shankar – Indian Summer

12. Siti Nurhaliza – Anta Permana

13. Dame Kiri Te Kanawa – E Te Iwi E (Call to the People)

14. Michael Buble – Haven’t Met You Yet

15. Arrow – Hot Hot Hot

16. Beyonce – Crazy in Love (feat Jay-Z)

17. Diana Ross – Upside Down