Government urged to bring forward AI regulations which put ‘humans at heart’

Ministers have been urged to bring forward “robust” regulations for artificial intelligence (AI) which put “humans at the heart”.

The Government would be required to establish a new body, known as the AI Authority, under the terms of a proposed law tabled in Parliament.

The Artificial Intelligence (Regulation) Bill, tabled by Conservative peer Lord Holmes of Richmond, would require the authority to assess and monitor potential risks to the economy.

Conservative peer Lord Holmes of Richmond presents his Artificial Intelligence (Regulation) Bill in the House of Lords (House of Lords/UK Parliament)

It would also be required to push forward AI regulation in the UK, with security, fairness and accountability among the principles it must take into consideration.

Lord Holmes has tabled his Bill in the House of Lords amid concerns that successive governments have failed to keep pace with developments in the sector.

He said: “We have been here before. I last introduced my AI Bill in November 2023. I thought it was urgent then, it is even more urgent now but the Government seems to be going in the opposite direction.

“Since it was last introduced the current government has transitioned from opposition – promising AI regulation in their manifesto – to government – promising AI regulation in the King’s speech – and since then all has gone quiet.”

Lord Holmes highlighted the UK’s refusal to sign an international agreement on AI at the end of the two-day AI Action Summit in Paris last month.

The UK joined the United States in not signing a communique because it failed to provide enough “practical clarity” on “global governance” of AI, or address “harder questions” about national safety.

Technology experts last month also expressed concern over the Government’s decision to rebrand the AI Safety Institute as the AI Security Institute (AISI), as part of a move to refocus its work on crime and national security issues.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology noted the institute would no longer focus on “bias or freedom of speech”.

Lord Holmes’s recent report on AI regulation considered the impact of AI on eight groups of people, including voters, benefit claimants, job seekers, creatives and transplant patients.

He said: “For these eight realities and the 8 billion citizens of our increasingly interconnected world, we need a robust regulatory approach that puts humans at the heart.

“My Bill is focused on adaptive regulation, inclusive design, ethical standards, transparency, accountability, public engagement and international cooperation.

“I believe it’s time to legislate, together on AI, it’s time to human lead. Our data, our decisions, our AI futures.”

A Government spokesperson said: “This Government remains committed to bringing forward legislation which allows us to safely realise the enormous benefits of AI for years to come.

“As you would expect, we are continuing to engage extensively to refine our proposals and will launch a public consultation in due course to ensure our approach is future-proofed and effective against this fast-evolving technology.”