Channel crossings continue with 4,000 migrants arriving in UK so far this year

Migrants continue to cross the English Channel as more than 4,000 people have arrived in the UK so far this year, according to latest figures.

Pictures showed people wearing life jackets coming ashore in Dover, Kent, after disembarking from a Border Force boat on Monday.

It comes as Home Office data recorded 237 people made the journey in four boats on Sunday, taking the provisional total this year to 4,131.

A group of people thought to be migrants were brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small-boat incident in the Channel on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

This is 23% higher than the same period in 2024 (3,358) and also 33% up on 2023 (3,150), and a further increase of 87% compared with 2022 (2,212).

The highest number arriving in one day this year so far stands at 592 people, crossing the Channel in 11 boats on March 2.

Crossings have taken place each day this month so far, with 2,075 arrivals recorded from March 1 to 9.

(PA Graphics)

The arrivals come as the UK signed a “road map” agreement with France on Thursday aimed at bolstering co-operation to tackle people smuggling.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to end dangerous small-boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“We are delivering real change in our approach through legislation to create new tools, powers, offences and enforcement action which will keep us one step ahead of the people-smuggling gangs.”