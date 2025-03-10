Boy, 14, in court charged with murder of teenager Amen Teklay makes no plea

A 14-year-old boy charged with the murder of Amen Teklay, 15, made no plea when he appeared in court.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with the assault and murder of Amen, an Eritrean refugee, who died from his injuries in Clarendon Street, Glasgow, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old boy, from the Glasgow area, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, where he is due back in the next eight days.

He was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

A 15-year-old boy from the Glasgow area also appeared in court, charged with assault.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and granted bail.

His next court date is yet to be confirmed.

Emergency services attempted to save Amen, but the schoolboy died.

On Thursday, detectives said they were working with “education partners”, and on Friday it was revealed that it was being treated as a murder investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Amen’s relatives continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Amen’s sister Delina Teklay, 17, previously told BBC Scotland that the family were Eritrean refugees and her brother hoped to gain UK citizenship and become a doctor or engineer.

She said: “This was very unexpected and shocking for us. I just think this is a dream and I’m going to wake up tomorrow. I’m still in denial.”

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell Jackson said: “Our thoughts remain with Amen’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I would also like to thank the community for their support so far. Our investigation continues and I would ask anyone who may have information which could help us and who has not yet come forward, to please contact us.”

Superintendent Christopher Stewart said: “We are continuing to support Amen’s family and continue to engage with the local community affected by this incident.

“There will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area, and I would urge anyone with questions or concerns to approach a local officer – they are there to help.”