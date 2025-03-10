Arrest following reports of Palestinian man illegally entering UK across Channel

A man in his 30s has been arrested by immigration enforcement for entry without leave following reports that Palestinian Abu Wadee arrived in the UK in a small boat.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Wadee – from the city of Khan Yunis in Gaza – is thought to have been one of the 235 migrants picked up on four small boats in the Channel on Thursday morning.

The Mail claimed Wadee has a large following on social media, where his TikTok videos attract up to 2.5 million views.

He is alleged to have charted his journey from Gaza on the social media channel, including posting footage of his dinghy being approached by the Border Force vessel.

It is understood immigration enforcement arrested a man on the evening of March 9, and he remains in police custody.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to ending small boat crossings which undermine our border security, and restoring order to the asylum system to ensure that the rules are respected and enforced.

“The British public can be reassured that we take all steps necessary at all times to protect the nation’s security, including taking action in the Border Security Bill to give the police and immigration officers stronger powers to act where anyone poses a threat.”