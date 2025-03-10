50 new jobs for Cork as Irish premier seeks further US investment

A US tech company has announced plans for 50 new jobs at its Irish base as Ireland’s premier visited its Texas headquarters.

Tricentis, which offers artificial intelligence-led automated sofwtware testing tools, revealed plans to expand its footprint in Cork.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visited the company’s main office in Austin on Monday as part of the Irish Government’s annual drive to use St Patrick’s Day to promote US investment in Ireland.

Mr Martin, who will meet US President Donald Trump in the White House on Wednesday, has said he wants his US visit to “sow a seed for future investments” in Ireland.

The company said it plans to increase investment in Ireland and move into a new office space in Cork to accommodate the expanded workforce, with 50 new jobs to be to be created in the coming years.

The Cork operation is one of Tricentis’ 26 offices around the world and is focused on “consolidating international finance” and building various functions such as payroll, legal, and data analytics.

The new jobs will expand further across several key areas such as sales, engineering, finance, and customer growth.

Mr Martin, who is from Cork, said: “This investment highlights Ireland’s appeal as a hub for innovation and technology, supported by the strategic efforts of IDA Ireland.

“During my meeting with the Tricentis team in Austin, Texas, I learned that the team in Ireland has led several initiatives to optimise Tricentis’ international business operations.

“We look forward to the positive impact this project will have.”

Tricentis’ chief marketing officer Darren Beck, who recalled a three-week visit to Ireland which included the Blarney Stone in Co Cork, welcomed Mr Martin to the company’s Texas headquarters.

Mr Martin congratulated the firm on its “success and progress to date” as he hailed the plans for further expansion.

Noting that employees at the Cork office were watching remotely, he said: “I want to thank the company also for your hospitality this morning on the way into the boardroom, what greeted me was three boxes of Barry’s Tea and a lovely teapot and cup.”

He added: “I think it reflects the closeness, and of course, it reflects the growing strength of the economic relationship between Texas and Ireland more generally.

“There are 50 multinational companies from this state based in Ireland and we have 120 Irish companies working in the state at different levels and involved in different areas.”

Mr Martin concluded by telling Tricentis’ employees in Austin that they should follow Mr Beck’s experience, adding: “You should come to Cork and you should all individually kiss the Blarney Stone – and do do other things as well.”