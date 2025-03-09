What the papers say – March 9

Britain marking five years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic leads the stories on Sunday’s front pages.

Thousands of people will gather to mark the fifth anniversary of the pandemic on Sunday, with The Observer reporting Britain performed worse than most other developed nations in response to the outbreak of the virus.

The Sunday Times says pro-Palestinian activists have been targeting defence companies supplying weapons for the British military.

The Sunday Telegraph reports a Russian spymaster plotted to use private armies to control migration into Europe.

The Sunday Mirror leads with Labour’s plans to crack down on “yobs” who terrorise communities.

Asylum seeker and refugee support schemes have cost taxpayers £6.6 billion since 2020, according to the Sunday Express.

The Mail on Sunday says a Palestinian man who was picked up by authorities crossing the English Channel previously “called for the slaughter of all Jews”.

“Sex cells” is the headline of Sunday People as the paper says 40 women have been fired from their prison jobs for having sex with inmates over the past four years.

The Sun on Sunday leads with a legal battle involving Liam Gallagher and the mother of his child.