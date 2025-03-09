Text of King’s Commonwealth Day message

Here is the full text of the King’s Commonwealth Day broadcast:

“Last October, leaders from across the Commonwealth came together in Samoa to reaffirm their ‘belief in the value of the Commonwealth as a trusted forum where diverse voices of our member states, the large and the small, the young and the old, come together as one family’.

“These gatherings are important for helping all Commonwealth nations to tackle the challenges of the day, yet they also play another vital role.

“In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.

“This year, the world reflects on the eightieth anniversary of the end of World War Two. More than one and a half million men and women who served during the war came from across the Commonwealth to support the United Kingdom and its allies.

“On this special anniversary, we remember with particular pride and everlasting gratitude the untold sacrifice and selflessness of so many from around our Family of Nations who gave their lives in that dreadful conflict.

“The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today.

“Leaders recently reiterated the importance of collaboration for peace and human rights, as well as for the restoration of nature both on land and in the oceans.

“As we mark this Commonwealth Day together, there is no more important task than to restore the disrupted harmony of our entire planet.

“For the sake of our younger generations’ threatened future, I can only hope that the Commonwealth will continue its vital work to restore that harmony.”