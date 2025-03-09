Ministers could cut the number of official bodies that get a say on planning

Ministers could slash the number of official bodies that get a say in planning decisions in a drive to cut red tape.

Officials will consult on removing Sport England, the Theatres Trust and the Garden History Society from the list of “statutory consultees”, while the scope of others who get to give input is set to be narrowed.

Angela Rayner has said reforms are needed to ensure the system is “sensible and balanced” as the Government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes this Parliament.

However, one of the bodies set to be removed from the list has rejected the idea that they are an impediment to growth.

Reforms set out on Monday will also state that councils should only be going to statutory consultees when it is necessary to do so, and decisions should not be delayed beyond the standard 21-day deadline.

Officials have also said the scope of other statutory consultees will be narrowed to focus in on heritage, safety and environmental protection.

Housing Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Ms Rayner said: “We’ve put growth at the heart of our plans as a Government, with our Plan for Change milestone to secure 1.5 million homes and unleash Britain’s potential to build.

“We need to reform the system to ensure it is sensible and balanced, and does not create unintended delays – putting a hold on people’s lives and harming our efforts to build the homes people desperately need.

“New developments must still meet our high expectations to create the homes, facilities and infrastructure that communities need.”

Officials have said problems encountered by housebuilders and planning authorities when it comes to statutory consultees include them taking too long to offer their advice and submitting holding objections which are then later withdrawn.

In the last three years more than 300 applications have been taken to the Secretary of State after disagreements from consultees, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.

Officials have said that statutory consultees have a role in the system to help bring about high-quality development, but they are reforming the system to reduce blockers.

The Theatres Trust has said it is “confident” it “proactively engages with all local planning authorities and developers and provides our advice in a timely and efficient manner”.

In a statement, chief executive officer Joshua McTaggart and chairman Dave Moutrey said they “welcome the announcement of a review” but called on the Government to “oversee a data-led and rigorous process that will ensure each of the individual 25 statutory consultees are considered on their own merit”.

Rejecting the idea that they are an infringement on growth, they said: “While housebuilding is a necessary part of the country’s growth, we know this Government also understands that communities need to have access to culture, storytelling and educational opportunities.

“Theatres are a key provider of this and theatres are what we endeavour to protect.”

Sport England have said the purpose of its remit in the planning system is to protect playing fields and other spaces for physical activity.

“Britain’s childhood obesity crisis is rising and low physical activity levels cost our economy £7.4billion a year, making it vital we protect the places that local communities can be active,” a spokesman said.

He said it “looks forward” to taking part in the consultation exercise and “arguing the importance of protecting playing fields and places where local people can keep active”.

The Conservatives said the proposals will “do nothing to help ordinary Brits on to the housing ladder”, pointing to the end of the stamp duty discount.

Shadow housing secretary Kevin Hollinrake said: “We welcome the continuation of work we were doing in Government to speed up the planning system but this is yet more delay and another review.”