Man charged with murder of boy, 16, shot dead in south London

A man has been charged with the murder of a boy who was fatally shot in south London.

Lathaniel Burrell, 16, from Stockwell, died at the scene after being attacked in Paradise Road, Stockwell, on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said Omar Prempeh, 32, of Stanstead Road, Forest Hill, south-east London was charged with murder on Saturday.

He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the force said.

Lathaniel’s family continued to be supported by specialist officers, Scotland Yard said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 using the reference 4116/4MAR or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.