Explorer aims to become first woman to complete -40C expedition solo

A British explorer is aiming to become the first woman to solo traverse across Canada’s Baffin Island, battling temperatures as low as -40C.

Camilla Hempleman-Adams, 32, will cover 150 miles during the two-week expedition, which she will complete on foot and by ski while pulling a sledge in winds of up to 68mph.

She hopes the challenge will inspire women to break boundaries, as well as highlighting the impact of climate change on the region and its local Inuit communities.

Ms Hempleman-Adams, a producer living in London, previously became the youngest British female to ski to the North Pole at the age of just 15.

Her father, the adventurer Sir David Hempleman-Adams, from Wiltshire, will fly out to Canada with her next Thursday – with the solo challenge expected to begin a few days later.

Sir David will be waiting for his daughter at the finish line.

Adventurer Sir David Hempleman-Adams at Buckingham Palace in central London with his daughters (left to right) Alicia, Amelia and Camilla, after he was made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order by the Duke of Cambridge (Nick Ansell/PA)

“I have two sisters and growing up in a family of explorers, our dad would always encourage us to take on challenges regardless of our gender – it’s a nightmare when we get together to play games at Christmas,” Ms Hempleman-Adams said.

“I was part of a similar trek group across Baffin Island two years ago and I thought, I can do this solo.

“I want to show other women out there that boundaries can be broken and I hope this expedition inspires more women to take on adventures and challenges of their own.”

Ms Hempleman-Adams will traverse Baffin Island – Canada’s largest island – solo, from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung, through the unforgiving landscape of Auyuittuq National Park.

She will take a satellite phone and update a daily online blog during the challenge, in which temperatures are expected to range between -20C and -40C.

Her preparations for the gruelling trek have included weight training, cardio and dragging heavy tyres.

The attempt is being supported by Torabhaig Distillery, a whisky distillery on the Isle of Skye.

Emma Sprackling, from the distillery, said: “Camilla has an incredible explorer family pedigree, and we’ve loved supporting her father’s expeditions over the years, but this solo arctic adventure is all about inspiring younger women to follow in her footsteps.”