Bomb squad explodes car after man drives through disused Army barracks barriers

The bomb squad was called to detonate a car after a man drove through the barriers of a disused Army barracks and damaged the vehicle with a knife, police said.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary were called at 4.30pm on Saturday amid reports a man had tried to enter the St Omer Barracks in Aldershot.

The man had reportedly driven through the barriers before getting out of the car, shouting at the guards and damaging the outside of the car with a knife.

Police said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) also attended and detonated the car in a controlled explosion because of comments the man made.

No-one was hurt and the force has confirmed the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related.

A 54-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and criminal damage.

He remains in custody at this time, officers said.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: “An investigation has been launched and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”