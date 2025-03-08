Youth football teams hold minute’s silence for 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson

Youth football teams and grassroots clubs across the country have held a minute’s silence at the start of their games to commemorate a 10-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car on a sports pitch.

Poppy Atkinson was fatally struck by a BMW i4 electric car at a football training session at Kendal Rugby Club in Cumbria on Wednesday afternoon.

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster who was arrested following the incident, in which an eight-year-old girl was also injured, was released under investigation on Friday, Cumbria Police confirmed.

Team Grassroots, a grassroots football organisation for the UK, encouraged youth and local teams across the country to take part in their campaign, dubbed #1Minute4Poppy, at the weekend.

In a poster shared on social media, Team Grassroots said: “This weekend we encourage all teams to observe a moments silence before your games and please have Poppy, and her family in your thoughts.

“Send in your pictures and we will flood social media with your messages of support.

“No child should ever go to training and not return home.”

Dozens of teams across the country have taken part already, with more expected to as the weekend continues.

AFC Dunstable, in Bedfordshire, was one of the teams to observe the silence.

Its under 15 girls’ team held a minute’s silence before their match against Berkhamsted Raiders.

In a post on X, AFC Dunstable said: “Our hearts go out to the families and everyone affected by this tragic loss.”

Poppy’s family said she wanted to be a footballer and was a Manchester United fan.

The 10-year-old was in the Kendal United and county under-12 teams and had an ambition to play professionally for Manchester United.

In a tribute issued by Cumbria Police, her family said: “Poppy was the focal point of our lives, everything for us revolved around Poppy’s love for football.

“Poppy touched so many lives, it was easy to see why, her energy, character, spirit and passion for football was infectious and touched huge numbers of people.

“Poppy was 100% determined to be a professional footballer.”

Her family said she idolised United and England players Ella Toone and Kobbie Mainoo as well as Lioness Georgia Stanway, all of whom have since paid tribute to her.

Manchester United said in a statement on Thursday: “On behalf of Ella, Kobbie and everyone at Manchester United, we send our heartfelt condolences to Poppy’s family and friends for their devastating loss.

“Rest in peace Poppy.”