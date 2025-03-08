What the papers say – March 8

Russia features heavily on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers with spies in court and US President Donald Trump’s assessment of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Express says three Bulgarians found guilty of spying “on an almost industrial scale”, alongside three others who had admitted their role, were carrying out “Putin’s dirty work in the UK”.

The Bulgarians are branded “honeytrap spies” by the Daily Mirror, which says they plotted to lure dissident Russians from a guest house in Great Yarmouth.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on an investigation into Jan Marsalek, the man it says was behind the spy ring. They say he fled Europe despite warnings to security services.

A warning of more “Putin spies in the UK” is the focus of the Daily Mail.

Mr Trump’s verdict that he finds it “easier” to deal with Mr Putin and that the Russian leader is “doing what anybody else would do” in stepping up bombing of Ukraine features on the front of The Times.

The i Weekend reports the UK could be forced to water down rules on live animal exports and foie gras to secure a new trade deal with the EU.

A health scare for former England football star Stuart Pearce on a flight from Las Vegas to Heathrow, which forced a diversion to Canada, is the lead in The Sun.

The Independent gives its front page over to International Women’s Day, calling it “one day to reflect on the lives of millions of women” amid a host of figures.

US Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell playing down concerns in growth amid a tumultuous week in the markets is the focus of the Financial Times.