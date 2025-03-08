Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot an estimated £5.3m after no weekend winners

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot will be an estimated £5.3 million after no player scooped the weekend top prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s National Lottery Lotto draw were 01, 19, 29, 33, 42 and 44, and the bonus number was 21.

Set of balls five and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Two players won £1 million each after matching five out of six numbers as well as the bonus ball.

No one won the Lotto HotPicks jackpot of £350,000.

HotPicks uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw and one player matched four of five numbers to win £13,000.

In Thunderball, Saturday’s winning numbers were 12, 25, 28, 30 and 31, and the Thunderball number was 02.

Two ticket-holders scooped the top prize of £500,000 by matching all five numbers and the Thunderball.