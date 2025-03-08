Trump resort vandalised in response to comments on Gaza

Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort has been vandalised by activists in response to the US president’s statements on Gaza.

The golf course in South Ayrshire, owned by the US president, was targeted overnight, with activists painting Gaza Is Not For Sale in three-metre high letters on the lawn, and damaging the greens including the course’s most prestigious hole, used in Open Championships.

Red spray paint was used to deface the elite club house at the 800-acre resort, on Friday night.

Palestine Action described it as a “direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza”.

Mr Trump’s recent comments include plans to “clean out the whole thing”.

Damage to Trump Turnberry, which has been vandalised by activists (Milo Chandler/PA)

The US president last week published an AI video on Truth Social, advertising his plans for the Strip, which included himself and Israel’s president Benjamin Netanyahu, shirtless, drinking at the ‘Trump Gaza’ resort.

The creator of the AI video, which shows a gold balloon shaped like Mr Trump’s head, in a satire inspired by comparing the Las Vegas Strip with the Gaza Strip, revealed it it was a joke and there were concerns it might offend the White House.

Mr Trump sent a message to the two million population on his Truth Social platform, writing: “To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do​​​​​​​, you are dead”.

The Trump administration recently signed off on the shipment of 40,000 bombs to Israel.

Donald Trump playing golf at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A spokesperson from Palestine Action said: “Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance.

“We will continue to take action against US-Israeli colonialism in the Palestinian homeland.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40am on Saturday, 8 Mach, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and a premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0636 of 8 March 2025.”