Keir Starmer shares message to daughter on International Women’s Day

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he looks “forward to the achievements possible in an equal world”, as he marked International Women’s Day with a message for his daughter.

The Prime Minister said that he does his job for her “and your generation”, in a post on Instagram.

Other ministers have marked the day with pledges to tackle the gender pay gap and give young women the best start in life, while Labour grandee Baroness Harriet Harman has been appointed the new UK special envoy for women and girls.

Posting a picture of himself writing a letter, Sir Keir said: “To my daughter, you are my pride and joy. It’s for you, and your generation, that I do this job.

“To make sure your future is defined by hope, security and opportunities, not prejudice or limits.”

He added: “On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements of women before you, and look forward to the achievements possible in an equal world.”

The Prime Minister rarely discusses his children, a teenage son and daughter.

Women and equalities minister Bridget Phillipson has said that she is “determined” to make sure that all young women have “the best start in life” regardless of their background.

A statement from Ms Phillipson, who is also Education Secretary read: “This International Women’s Day, I want every woman and girl to know that this is a government of change.

“I am determined to make sure every young woman, no matter her income, class or background, has the best start in life and opportunity to succeed.

“Women should not be held back at work by the caring responsibilities that disproportionately affect them, or insecurity after pregnancy or maternity.

“That’s why we’re tackling the gender pay gap with better protections at work and more free childcare, to get more money in women’s pockets and drive up household income.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said that the Government will “redouble” efforts to open up opportunities for women.

Ms Reeves said: “International Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate how far we’ve come, but also as a Government, and for me personally, as the first ever female Chancellor of the Exchequer, to redouble our efforts to ensure that we have opportunities for women.”

She added that ministers are “going further and faster on childcare and breakfast clubs to help parents, but particularly women, balance work and family life”.

Charity ActionAid said the appointment of Baroness Harman as special envoy for women and girls “risks being more symbol than substance” without funding to “back it up”.

Pointing to the Government’s overseas aid cuts, Hannah Bond, co-chief executive, said: “The appointment is a welcome step, and with a strong track record, Baroness Harman could drive real change.

“But on International Women’s Day, without funding to back it up, it risks being more symbol than substance.

“Deep cuts to the UK’s ODA budget, both last week and in recent years, will gut vital programmes that support women and girls.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that the former minister will “co-ordinate efforts across the globe” to push for the protection of rights over reproductive health, access to education and freedom from gender-based violence.