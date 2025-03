Harman appointed UK special envoy for women and girls

Labour grandee Baroness Harriet Harman has been appointed the new UK special envoy for women and girls.

The former minister will “co-ordinate efforts across the globe” to push for the protection of rights over reproductive health, access to education and freedom from gender-based violence, the Foreign Office said.

Following her appointment, Baroness Harman said the “job is far from done towards ending women’s inequality” and promised Britain would play a “key role in standing up for the rights of all women and girls at a critical time”.

The Government said it was “accelerating action to change women’s lives” on International Women’s Day.

The appointment comes after the resignation of former international development minister Anneliese Dodds over cuts to the foreign aid budget announced last week to fund an increase in defence spending.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “I am delighted to appoint Harriet Harman as the new UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls.

“Accelerating action on equality for women and girls is vital to delivering the global economic growth we need and, a safer, more secure world.

“Harriet has spent her career championing women’s rights and gender equality. Her record of achievement and personal commitment make her a formidable advocate for the rights and empowerment of women and girls around the world.”

Baroness Harman served as MP for Peckham for more than 40 years, as well as taking up a number of ministerial positions including the women and equalities brief in the New Labour governments of Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

She was deputy leader of the party from 2007 to 2015 and twice served as acting leader after the resignations of Mr Brown and Ed Miliband.

She said: “Over the last decades we have made tremendous strides towards ending women’s inequality. But the job is far from done. Women and girls are still not equal, and many still face oppression, violence and discrimination.

“It’s a great honour to have been appointed UK Special Envoy For Women and Girls and look forward to driving this important work.

“The UK will, in coalition with women around the world, play a key role in standing up for the rights of all women and girls at a critical time.”

Baroness Chapman of Darlington, who took over as international development minister following Ms Dodds’ resignation, said: “Harriet Harman is a legend on women’s rights and is rightly regarded as a pioneer and an inspiration to women in the UK and across the world, including me.

“I am thrilled she has been appointed Special Envoy, and I look forward to working with her on protecting hard-won rights and creating more opportunities for women.”