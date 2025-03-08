‘Fine and sunny’ weekend ahead as temperatures could hit 20C

Much of the UK will see “fine and sunny” conditions this weekend as parts of the country could reach 20C.

Parts of the UK are expected to be warmer than holiday hotspots including the Balearic islands, Costa del Sol and the Amalfi Coast.

Sun worshippers may find themselves basking in the highest temperatures of the year so far, with 20C possible in central England on Sunday.

Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said Saturday could see conditions reach 18C or 19C in parts of East Anglia, north-west England, the north Midlands and north Wales.

He added: “For much of the UK it will be a fine and sunny day. There are a few exceptions in the far north of Scotland but it will generally be dry and sunny.”

Warmer conditions are expected to continue into Saturday night before Sunday which could bring temperatures up to 20C.

Mr Snell said: “It’ll be more of the same and for the majority of the country it will be a similar day to Saturday.

“We might just squeeze into 20C in parts of north-west England, north Wales and East Anglia.

“It will be a warm weekend, particularly for the time of year.”

Meanwhile, European holiday destinations known for their warm weather will possibly record cooler temperatures than thermometers in the warmest parts of the UK.

A high of 15C is forecast this weekend for Marbella on the south coast of Spain, a maximum of 17C is expected in Ibiza, and 18C is forecast for Sorrento on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Conditions are expected to gradually worsen into next week, with temperatures dropping below average.

Mr Snell said: “It will be a bit of a shock to the system given what we’ve had this weekend.

“We’re expecting to see some cloud and rain coming in from the north and it will generally be much cooler.”