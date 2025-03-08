Body found in Thames in search for Valentine’s Day shooting suspect

A body which has been recovered from the River Thames by police is being linked to a murder investigation in Kent, officers said.

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough, was shot dead in Knockholt near The Three Horseshoes pub just after 7pm on Valentine’s Day, Kent Police said.

The suspect, named as Edvard Stockings or Smith, was known to Ms Smith.

Later that evening police said they found a car abandoned on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge which crosses the Thames at Dartford 17 miles away.

Police believe the man fell from the Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing in Kent (Yui Mok/PA)

A man had fallen into the water below.

On Saturday, police said a body was found in the Thames near Rainham, Essex, at around 3.45pm on Friday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but, the man’s family have been informed, police confirmed.