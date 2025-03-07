Trial date set for woman accused of murdering two-year-old daughter

A trial date has been set for a 42-year-old woman charged with the murder of her two-year-old daughter who died after being found in a pond.

Alice Mackey, of Oakhanger, Hampshire, spoke only to confirm her name during a preliminary hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

She is charged over the death of Annabel Mackey, who went missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, Hampshire, on September 10 2023.

The youngster was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died the following afternoon.

Annabel Mackey (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA)

The charge says Mackey is accused of murdering Annabel at an address in Forge Road on September 11 2023.

Confirming the trial date, Judge Timothy Mousley KC told the court: “I will list it for trial on 2 October, I will list it for two weeks.”

Mackey, whose parents sat in the public gallery for the hearing, was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The judge told her: “The next hearing will be on 17 April when you should attend again.”

In a statement released through police, Annabel’s father said: “Annabel was a beautiful, positive and very happy little girl.

“She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly.

“She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth.

“Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

“Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel’s legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did.

“The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness.

“Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever.”