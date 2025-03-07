Three teenagers deny murder of 15-year-old boy

Three teenagers have denied the murder of a 15-year-old schoolboy who was fatally stabbed with a zombie knife.

Daejaun Campbell is said to have cried out “I’m 15, don’t let me die” after he was attacked on Eglinton Road in Woolwich, south-east London, last September 22.

On Friday, three teenagers appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing before Judge Sarah Munro KC.

Jacob Losiewicz, 18, Marko Balaz, 19, both from Abbey Wood, south-east London, and a boy aged 17, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder.

They were remanded into custody ahead of a six-week trial due to start on June 16.