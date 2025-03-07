Starmer speaks to EU chiefs after bloc commits to boost European defence

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to EU chiefs after the bloc committed to bolstering European defences in the face of reduced US security support.

The Prime Minister had a phone call with the leaders of Canada, Norway, Turkey and Iceland as well as European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Downing Street said it was primarily to provide an update on the EU Council meeting yesterday, during which the leaders of EU countries backed moves to free up hundreds of billions of euro for security.

Overnight, US President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty that America would come to the aid of other countries in the Nato alliance if they do not meet military spending targets.

The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron have been seeking countries who would be willing to defend a peace deal to join a so-called “coalition of the willing”.

When asked on Thursday if he was making it US policy that America would not defend Nato countries that do not meet military spending targets, Mr Trump said: “Well, I think it’s common sense, right? If they don’t pay, I’m not going to defend them. No, I’m not going to defend them.”

Mr Trump also expressed uncertainty that Nato countries would come to America’s defence if asked.

Downing Street played down the comments, noting that Mr Trump had committed to Article 5 of Nato – that member nations come to the defence of other members who are attacked – when he met with Sir Keir last week.

Mr Trump has repeatedly talked about a need for Nato allies to “step up and pull their weight” when it comes to defence spending, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“I don’t think from what the President said yesterday is any different to what he was saying in his first term in office, and indeed, what he pointed to is the fact that that position that he took in his first term has led to increased defence spending from Nato allies,” he said.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump paused military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, following his clash with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last week.

However, negotiations between Kyiv and Washington appear to be getting back on track, as Mr Zelensky confirmed talks will take place in Saudi Arabia next week, after a Trump administration envoy previously said that they were in the works.

Downing Street said Mr Zelensky had provided a “good basis” for discussions in Riyadh next week after he set out some possible elements for the first stage of a peace deal and his readiness to move quickly.

Mr Zelensky reiterated on Friday that Russia must be forced to stop its attacks as a first step to peace, after Moscow bombarded Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight.

“And this is something that can be effectively monitored. Silence in the skies – banning the use of missiles, long-range drones and aerial bombs. And silence at sea – a real guarantee of normal navigation,” he posted on X.

“And what we’re also working to do is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for when these talks do start.”

Officials from around 20 largely European and Commonwealth countries took part in talks on Wednesday about the so-called “coalition of the willing”, it is understood.

Not all the countries interested in the plan would necessarily provide troops to a peacekeeping force but they could potentially contribute in other ways.

Defence Secretary John Healey has been in Washington for talks with his American counterpart Pete Hegseth.