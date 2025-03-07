Police watchdog reopens probe into Nottingham killer’s previous assaults

The police watchdog has reopened its investigation into previous assaults by Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane after representations from the murdered victims’ families.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously prepared a report which concluded that officers failed to properly investigate an assault on warehouse workers by Calocane which could have stopped his murder spree a month later.

Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates were killed by Calocane in June 2023.

Victims Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

On Friday, the IOPC said it will reinvestigate whether Calocane’s previous history and an outstanding arrest warrant were seen by officers before the investigation was closed down.

The report’s findings, seen by the PA news agency, led to a misconduct meeting being arranged rather than a more serious misconduct hearing for three Leicestershire Police officers, meaning they would have faced a maximum of a final written warning.

Calocane was reported to have punched a man in the face and pushed a woman over at a warehouse in Kegworth on May 5 2023, a month before he killed his three victims.

In a statement, IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “For a matter to be reopened by the IOPC it has to meet one or more criteria including significant new information coming to light that requires further investigation.

“That applies in this case and after careful consideration of this new information we are carrying out further inquiries in respect of what officers actually saw on police systems about Calocane, and in particular an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“Those who are closely impacted by our decision, including the bereaved families and the officers involved, have been notified and we will complete this work as quickly as possible.

“Any decision on the disciplinary outcome of our investigation will only be made once the new evidence and the results of these inquiries have been analysed.”