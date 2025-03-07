Police launch murder probe following death of ‘much-loved’ 15-year-old boy

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 15-year-old boy on a street.

Emergency services were called to a report of a person found seriously injured in Clarendon Street, Glasgow, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Amen Teklay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating his death as murder following a post-mortem examination and have appealed for information.

Detective Superintendent Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with Amen’s family and friends at this distressing time.

Police at the scene in Clarendon Street, Glasgow, after the youngster was found dead (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We will continue to provide specialist support for them as our investigation continues.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone who has dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell footage around the time of the incident.”

Amen was a pupil at St Thomas Aquinas Secondary in the Jordanhill area of the city.

His headteacher, Claire McInally, said he was a bright pupil with an interest in music and media.

She said: “This is a tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Amen’s family and friends at this devastating time.

A visible police presence is being maintained in the area (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Amen was a friendly and much-loved young man who was really interested in music and the media. He was bright and showed great promise.

“This has been a shock for our school community, and we are continuing to offer support to our young people, staff and those in the wider community who are affected.”

Superintendent Christopher Stewart said: “I understand that residents in the area will be very concerned following this incident, however I can reassure them we are working very closely with our detective colleagues and there will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area.

“I would urge anyone with questions, concerns or information to approach officers, who are there to help.”

A public portal has been set up online where members of the public can anonymously send information directly to the major investigation unit. It can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT25S08-PO1.

Information can also be given to police by calling 101, quoting incident number 3652 of March 5, or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.