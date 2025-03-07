Michelle McIlveen elected as DUP deputy leader

Former Stormont education minister Michelle McIlveen has been elected as DUP deputy leader to serve alongside re-elected leader Gavin Robinson.

While there had been some speculation around candidates for the role of deputy leader, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly earlier on Friday confirmed that she had not put her name forward for the position.

In a post on the social media network X, she said her focus is on her role as deputy First Minister.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson (Brian Lawless/PA)

DUP chairman Lord Morrow announced on Friday afternoon that Mr Robinson had been re-elected by the party as leader.

“Gavin has provided strong and steady leadership, and his re-election reflects the confidence and unity within our ranks as we continue to serve the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

He also paid tribute to Ms McIlveen.

“Michelle has been a dedicated servant of our party and the wider Unionist cause for many years, bringing a wealth of experience, talent and commitment to everything she does,” he said.

“Her service in ministerial roles and her tireless advocacy for her constituents have demonstrated her capability and determination and the ethos with which she approaches public office.

“I have no doubt she will bring great energy to her new role, working alongside our leader to advance the values and priorities of the Democratic Unionist Party.”