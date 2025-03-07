JSO co-founder one of six climate campaigners to have protest sentences reduced

The co-founder of Just Stop Oil (JSO) and Extinction Rebellion is one of six protesters jailed for their roles in climate demonstrations to have their sentence reduced at the Court of Appeal.

Roger Hallam was one of 16 activists to receive prison sentences of between five years and 15 months in July and August last year for their roles in four demonstrations held by JSO between August and November 2022.

Hallam was jailed for five years for agreeing to disrupt traffic by having protesters climb onto gantries over the M25 for four successive days, with other protesters sentenced for climbing on gantries over the motorway and throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers.

The group challenged their sentences at the Court of Appeal in January, with their lawyers claiming the jail terms were “manifestly excessive” and failed to consider the protesters’ “conscientious motivation”.

16 activists challenged their sentences for their roles in four demonstrations held by JSO between August and November 2022 (Lucy North/PA)

In a judgment on Friday, the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Mr Justice Lavender and Mr Justice Griffiths ruled that Hallam and five other protesters should have their sentences reduced, while dismissing the other appeals.

Reducing Hallam’s sentence from five years to four years, Baroness Carr said that “deterrence was a particularly important factor” in his case, but that it was his first sentence of immediate custody.

She said: “We consider that the shortest term commensurate with the seriousness of the offence in the case of Mr Hallam was one of four years’ imprisonment, not five.”

Hallam was jailed alongside Daniel Shaw, Louise Lancaster, Lucia Whittaker de Abreu, and Cressida Gethin, who originally received four-year jail terms for their involvement in the same protest.

Shaw and Lancaster’s sentences were reduced to three years to “maintain the differential” between them and Hallam, and Whittaker de Abreu and Gethin’s sentences were lowered to 30 months.

In their 44-page ruling, the judges said that Whittaker de Abreu’s sentence was “manifestly excessive”, while Gethin – who was aged 20 at the time of her offence – was less culpable due to her “immaturity”.

Gaie Delap, who was previously jailed for 20 months for her role in protests on the M25, also had her sentence reduced to 18 months.

Several campaigners protested outside the court building on the first day of the appeal hearing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The judges lowered her jail term after finding that her “onerous bail conditions” should have been taken into account when she was sentenced.

Lawyers for the protesters stated following the decision that they were “considering” taking the case to the Supreme Court, with 10 other appeals dismissed.

George Simonson, Theresa Higginson, Paul Bell and Paul Sousek were imprisoned for between two years and 20 months for climbing onto gantries over the M25.

Larch Maxey, Chris Bennett, Samuel Johnson and Joe Howlett were jailed for between three years and 15 months after occupying tunnels dug under the road leading to the Navigator Oil Terminal in Thurrock, Essex.

Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland were sentenced to two years and 20 months respectively after almost “destroying” Van Gogh’s Sunflowers by throwing soup on its protective glass at London’s National Gallery.

The courts have been criticised by supporters of those who were sentenced (Lucy North/PA)

At the hearing in January, barristers for the protesters said they “did what they did out of sacrifice” and their sentences were “the highest of their kind in modern British history”.

The Crown Prosecution Service opposed the appeals, stating that they were not “wrong in law”.

In their ruling, Baroness Carr said that “conscientious motivation” was a “factor relevant to sentencing in each case”, but that this “did not preclude a finding that any appellant’s culpability was still high”.

As the judge read a summary of the ruling, several campaigners stood up in court and turned their backs, wearing T-shirts that read “Corruption in Court”.

Following the judgment, Raj Chada, head of criminal defence at Hodge Jones & Allen, said: “The small reduction in the case of Roger Hallam recognises the extraordinarily excessive sentences that continue to be given out to protesters in England.

“It is, however, extremely disappointing that many of the other sentences were upheld.

“No country in Europe gives such draconian sentences for peaceful protests, proving we are out of kilter with the rest of the civilised world.

“We are reviewing the judgment and considering an appeal to the Supreme Court.”

Environmental campaign groups Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth (FoE) intervened in the appeals, which were held over two days in London.

Following the ruling, Katie de Kauwe, senior lawyer at FoE, said: “Friends of the Earth is pleased that the Court of Appeal has reduced at least some of the climate activists’ sentences.

“Ultimately however, we believe that locking up those motivated by their genuine concern for the climate crisis is neither right or makes any sense – and at a time when our prisons are so grossly overcrowded.”

Climate group Fossil Free London also said that its campaigners unveiled T-shirts of an image of Sunflowers with orange splats over it at the National Gallery following the judgment.