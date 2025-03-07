Former mayor of Liverpool among 12 charged as part of corruption probe

Former mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson is one of 12 people who have been charged as part of an investigation into council corruption.

The 67-year-old, who was first arrested in December 2020, has been charged with bribery, misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, Merseyside Police said on Friday.

Derek Hatton, 77, who was deputy leader of Liverpool City Council in the 1980s, has been charged with bribery and one count of counsel or procure misconduct in a public office.

Anderson’s son David Anderson, 37, of Wavertree, is charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

Sonjia Hatton, 49, of Aigburth, has been charged with one count of misconduct in a public office.

Derek Hatton also faces charges (Peter Byrne/PA)

The charges are part of Operation Aloft, which was launched by police to look into the the awarding of commercial and business contracts from Liverpool City Council between 2010 and 2020.

Andrew Barr, formerly the council’s assistant director of highways and planning, 51, of Ainsdale, Merseyside, is charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office and bribery.

The council’s former head of regeneration Nick Kavanagh, 56, of Mossley Hill, Liverpool, has been charged with two counts of bribery.

Also charged are Phillipa Cook, 49, of Mossley Hill, Liverpool, who faces two counts of bribery and Alex Croft, 29, of Aughton, Lancashire, who is charged with one count of bribery.

Julian Flanagan, 53, of Crosby; Paul Flanagan, 61, of Knowsley Village; Adam McLean, 54, of Woolton; and James Shalliker, 38, of Downholland, Lancashire, and are all charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

The Flanagan brothers founded construction business The Flanagan Group.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said all 12 were due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on March 28.

Anderson, of Knotty Ash, Liverpool, was suspended by the Labour Party following his arrest in 2020 and did not stand for re-election the following year for the role of mayor, which he had held since 2012.

A Government inspection was ordered and commissioners were appointed to oversee some functions within the authority in June 2021, with services being handed back to the council last year.

Robin Weyell, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, said: “The CPS has reviewed a full file of evidence from the Merseyside Police and has authorised the investigation team to charge 12 people with 12 offences related to bribery and misconduct in public office.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A spokesman for the council said: “Liverpool City Council has actively supported this police investigation and will continue to co-operate as required.

“Since 2020, the council has been transformed under new leadership, including the successful conclusion of a period of government intervention, with significant improvements in governance and performance. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”