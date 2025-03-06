Women forced to face ‘significant’ risks because of inclusivity – Reform UK MP

Women are being “forced to face significant risks” in the name of inclusivity, a Reform UK MP has claimed, as he called for greater protection of women-only spaces.

Rupert Lowe told the Commons that safety and dignity should be prioritised over inclusivity and “wokery”.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said women-only spaces are protected under the Equality Act 2010.

During business questions, Mr Lowe, MP for Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, said: “Women are being forced to face significant risk in order to be inclusive.

“Men must not be allowed access into women-only spaces. Regardless of whether they believe themselves to be a woman, they are not.

“We must prioritise safety over inclusivity, dignity over wokery, reality over ideology.

“Will the Leader of the House commit to a debate in Government time on protecting women-only spaces and women-only services?”

Ms Powell replied: “The Equalities Act, which the Labour Government brought in, makes absolutely clear for the provision of women-only spaces, and for those to be protected, especially where they are needed.

“We are proud to have brought in that Act, and stand by it.

“And I think he would, I’m sure, want to have said in his question, that the Labour Party has done more to support women, to close the gender gaps in this country, to reduce inequalities, and to tackle violence against women and girls than perhaps his party or the party opposite.”