What the papers say – March 6

The newspapers on Thursday are led by the US suspending intelligence-sharing and military aid to Ukraine.

The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph report support could resume if peace talks progress, while The Times carries a Ukrainian MP warning more civilians would die as a result of the move.

Elsewhere, the i says Chancellor Rachel Reeves is setting out plans to reduce the welfare bill by more than the previously stated £3 billion.

The Daily Mirror leads with the Prince of Wales giving thanks to NHS staff who put their lives on the line during the pandemic.

Police believe a student found guilty of drugging, raping and filming 10 women may have attacked up to 60 more, according to the Metro.

The Daily Express says calls are mounting for French authorities to turn Channel boats around after migrants were escorted to a British rescue ship from French waters.

The Daily Mail says fresh guidance over the treatment of minorities in court has drawn allegations of a two-tier justice system.

The Sun reports a 59-year-old Albanian man with links to the mafia has cost taxpayers thousands of pounds fighting deportation.

The Financial Times leads with German borrowing costs surging on the back of a historic deal to fund military and infrastructure investment.