Usual for ministers to make representations on national security, No 10 says

Downing Street has said it is to be expected for ministers to make representations on national security matters after it was reported that David Lammy wrote to Angela Rayner advising her to take responsibility for the decision over a new Chinese embassy.

A Number 10 spokesman suggested it was usual for ministers to make clear if they think decisions should be taken at a ministerial level rather than by local councils.

The go-ahead on the proposed embassy will be offered or refused by ministers, having been “called in” by the Government, after it was rejected by local council Tower Hamlets.

The decision to call it in was taken by Angela Rayner in October, and the Telegraph reported on Thursday that Foreign Secretary Mr Lammy had written to her the previous month asking her to do so.

There have been concerns that the new embassy – planned for near the Tower of London – could be used for spying purposes.

Asked about the report, a Number 10 spokesman said on Thursday: “We’ve always been clear that national security is the first duty of Government and it’s been a core priority throughout this process.

“Of course, you’d expect ministers to submit written representations on issues where there are national security ramifications, where in their view it would be more appropriate for a decision to be taken at ministerial level rather than by local government.”

According to a letter obtained by the Telegraph under freedom of information, Mr Lammy asked Ms Rayner in her position as Housing Secretary to consider calling in the application for a decision.

“As a new Embassy, I consider that this application is clearly in the interest of a foreign government, and of more than local importance,” Mr Lammy said.

The embassy development comes as the UK Government seeks to forge closer trade links with Beijing, amid concerns over Chinese interference in the UK.