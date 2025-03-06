UK urged to stop Northern Ireland being ‘caught in crossfire’ of US-EU trade war

UK ministers have been urged to prevent Northern Ireland being “caught in the crossfire of a trade war” between the United States and European Union.

Conservative frontbencher Alex Burghart sought details on discussions between the UK and EU on the issue, amid indications from US President Donald Trump that he could impose 25% tariffs on the EU.

Mr Trump has said he thinks the UK and US could end up with a “real trade deal” that would make tariffs unnecessary.

US President Donald Trump meeting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC (Carl Court/PA)

But Mr Burghart warned the consequences for Northern Ireland could still be “particularly complex” in light of the post-Brexit trading arrangements in place.

The Windsor Framework, and its predecessor the Northern Ireland Protocol, require checks and customs paperwork on goods moving from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

Under the arrangements, which were designed to ensure no hardening of the Irish land border post-Brexit, Northern Ireland continues to follow many EU trade and customs rules.

Speaking at Cabinet Office questions, Mr Burghart raised the prospect of US tariffs on the EU and said it was “highly likely” the bloc would respond should this happen.

He told the House of Commons: “Even if the United Kingdom were to avoid tariffs, the consequences for Northern Ireland could be particularly complex.

“What conversations has the Paymaster General had with his European counterparts to ensure that Northern Ireland is not caught in the crossfire of a trade war?”

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said the UK has a “strong and very proud” tradition of free trade in the UK, adding: “We will continue to make that case.

“With regard to our specific trading relationship with the United States, (Mr Burghart) will have seen that after conversations between the Prime Minister and the president in the Oval Office last Thursday that we wish to deepen our trading relationship with the United States.

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Specifically on Northern Ireland, I understand completely the point he is raising and we will continue to monitor the impact of any such policy on Northern Ireland.”

Mr Burghart countered: “It does sound from that as though he has not yet had any conversations with his EU counterparts on this issue.

“I appreciate he’s got a meeting on May 19 but I’m sure he’ll understand that tariffs may come much sooner than that.

“That being the case, first, will he undertake to talk to his European counterparts and, second, come and give a statement to this House as soon as he has done so, so that we can understand that the Government is preparing for this eventuality?

“Can he also make clear to our friends in Europe that should trade and manufacturing be disrupted in Northern Ireland, we will not hesitate to use our powers under Article 16 of the Windsor Framework to protect businesses there?”

Article 16 allows the UK or the EU to introduce temporary safeguards if serious problems arise from the operation of the protocol.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said he is “regularly discussing” issues on Northern Ireland with his European counterparts, adding he will be speaking to the EU’s trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic “on a number of occasions” prior to the May meeting.

He said: “He should also be reassured that we will of course always act in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland.”