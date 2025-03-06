UK signs deal with Anglo-American firm to supply more attack drones to Kyiv

The UK has signed a deal with an Anglo-American security firm to provide Ukraine with more advanced attack drones before a meeting between US and British defence secretaries on a possible peace plan.

The agreement with Anduril will see cutting-edge Altius 600m and Altius 700m systems – designed to monitor an area before striking targets that enter it – being supplied to Kyiv to help tackle Russian aggression in the Black Sea.

The new contracts total nearly £30 million and are backed by the International Fund for Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence said.

The announcement comes amid concerns that the US move to halt intelligence-sharing with Ukraine will affect the country’s ability to use western weaponry and deprive it of advanced information about incoming threats.

Defence Secretary John Healey visited Anduril’s Washington facility on Wednesday before talks with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth, with whom he is expected to discuss the decision.

He said: “We are determined to achieve a secure, lasting peace in Ukraine, which means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to prevent any return to Russian aggression.

“The UK has already provided more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which have proved vital in disrupting Russian troop advances and targeting positions behind the frontline.

“With a £2.26 billion loan from seized Russian assets, plus £1.6 billion worth of air defence missiles announced for Ukraine in the last week, the UK is continuing to show leadership in securing a lasting peace for Ukraine.”