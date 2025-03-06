Two boys, 14, taken to hospital after using illegal vape at school

Two teenagers were taken to hospital after inhaling an illegal vape containing an unknown substance at school.

The 14-year-olds became unwell at Dalkeith High School in Midlothian on Tuesday.

They were taken to hospital and later released.

Midlothian Council said it will be reminding pupils about the dangers of vaping and substance abuse, which are banned across the school estate.

Police said investigations into the incident are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Tuesday March 4, police were made aware two boys aged 14, were taken to hospital after inhaling an illegal vape containing an unknown substance in Cousland Road, Dalkeith.

“Both boys have since been released and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: “We can confirm two pupils became unwell at Dalkeith High School on Tuesday. Both pupils were taken to hospital and later released. The school is supporting the pupils and their families while Police Scotland investigate.

“Dalkeith High School, and indeed schools across Midlothian, will be reminding pupils of the dangers of substance misuse and vaping, which are banned across the school estate.

“If families or anyone is concerned about underage vaping or substance abuse, then get medical help immediately if the young person is unwell and call Police Scotland.”

The council said for ongoing support, schools liaise with services including the council’s educational psychology team and Midlothian Young People’s Advice Service (MYPAS), which offers health and wellbeing support services for young people.

It said parents who are worried about their children’s vaping can also contact MYPAS for information and support directly.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident on Cousland Road at 11.24am on Tuesday.

It sent two ambulances to the scene and two patients were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.