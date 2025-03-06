Triple killer will not give evidence at trial for rape, jurors are told

A triple killer on trial accused of raping his former partner during an attack in which he murdered her and her sister with a crossbow, and their mother with a butcher’s knife, will not give evidence in his defence, jurors have been told.

Kyle Clifford, 26, has not attended Cambridge Crown Court for his trial, and the secure dock remained empty as the prosecution case concluded on Thursday, the fourth day of proceedings.

He denies the rape of his ex-girlfriend, Louise Hunt, 25, at her family’s home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9 last year.

The judge, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan, asked Clifford’s defence barrister, Phil Bradley KC, if he had advised the defendant that if he chose not to give evidence “the jury may draw such inferences as appear proper”.

Court artist sketch of empty chairs in the dock at Cambridge Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Bradley indicated that he had advised the defendant.

The judge asked: “Do you call Mr Clifford?”

Mr Bradley replied “I don’t”, and when asked if he called any other evidence he said “I don’t”.

The defendant, of Enfield, north London, admitted at an earlier hearing to the murders of Louise Hunt, Hannah Hunt, 28, and their mother Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.

Clifford has also pleaded guilty to the false imprisonment of Louise Hunt and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – the crossbow and the knife.

Mr Hunt listened to proceedings from the packed public gallery on Thursday, and a woman wept as details of the injuries to the women were set out in agreed facts read out by the prosecution.

The trial continues.