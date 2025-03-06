Theatre shut for seven-year redevelopment unveils programme ahead of reopening

A theatre which has been closed for redevelopment since 2018 has begun unveiling its programme ahead of its reopening in September.

Productions including The Glass Menagerie and Beauty And The Beast are among those audiences can see at the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow later this year.

As previously announced, the theatre will reopen with Small Acts Of Love, a play about the bonds formed between families in the UK and the US in the wake of the Lockerbie bombing in 1988.

It is a new theatrical and musical collaboration between playwright Frances Poet and composer Ricky Ross, of Deacon Blue, and has been developed with support from those affected by the Pan Am 103 atrocity in December 1988.

Tickets for the first shows will go on sale at the end of the month (Eoin Carey/PA)

The Citizens Theatre moved out of its historic home in the Gorbals in June 2018, ahead of the first major redevelopment of the Category B listed building since it began life as a working theatre in 1878.

Theatre chiefs said the redevelopment has brought the building into the 21st century while carefully preserving its unique Victorian heritage.

Dominic Hill, artistic director of the Citizens Theatre, said: “This is a very special moment as we start to unveil an exciting programme of shows and opportunities in the new theatre – for the first time in seven years.

“The first few months of programming reflects our commitment to both innovation and tradition, with more to be announced over the coming months.

“While the Citz has always celebrated the great works of drama from the past, the new theatre must look forward too and we’ve been working hard to develop new plays that showcase the talent of writers and artists working in Scotland.

“These new works embody the spirit of what this theatre has always stood for – creativity, community, and a deep connection to the city of Glasgow.

“I can’t wait for audiences old and new, local and global, to experience these brilliant productions in a transformed Citizens Theatre, that will inspire audiences and great storytelling.”

The theatre now has new accessible rehearsal, participation and studio spaces and a newly designed 150-seat Studio Theatre.

Productions taking place in the autumn include Douglas Maxwell’s comedy So Young, set in Glasgow, which explores mid-life meltdowns, grief and love.

A new production of the Tennessee Williams drama The Glass Menagerie, presented by Dundee Rep Theatre in association with the Citizens Theatre, will visit in October.

Later in the year audiences can look forward to the return of the Citizens’ Christmas show, with a new, specially commissioned festive production of Beauty And The Beast.

The Studio Theatre will host The Gift, for younger visitors aged 18 months to five years, as part of the festive programme.

Tickets for the first shows will go on general sale from the end of March.

Ahead of the reopening in September, local people will be invited into the theatre as part of a homecoming festival, with readings, exhibitions, tours and workshops celebrating the theatre’s past, present and future.

The theatre said its longstanding commitment to its neighbours in the Gorbals will continue through a new Gorbals Pass giving access to tickets for just £5 for locals with a G5 postcode.

A new and expanded Participate programme will also be launched in the coming months, offering opportunities to theatre-makers from all communities, especially those traditionally marginalised.

Catrin Evans, Participate director at Citizens Theatre, said: “The reopening of the theatre is about offering a place of possibility and inspiring artistic expression for all.

“Our Participate programme has always been at the heart of the Citizens Theatre, and the new spaces and programme we can offer for creative engagement are a testament to that commitment.”