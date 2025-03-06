Swapping butter for corn or olive oil ‘could slash risk of early death’

Swapping butter for corn, rapeseed or olive oil could slash the risk of an early death, new research suggests.

Experts examined data for more than 221,000 adults, who were followed up for 30 to 50 years, and found butter actually seemed to drive up the risk of dying.

Over time, some 50,932 deaths were documented among the group, with 12,241 due to cancer and 11,240 due to heart disease.

After adjusting for other factors, people in the group who had the highest butter intake had a 15% higher risk of dying from any cause compared with those with the lowest intake.

In contrast, the highest intake of plant-based oils such as corn, olive and rapeseed was associated with a 16% reduced risk of dying, compared with people with the lowest intake.

The researchers suggested that every 10g per day increase in plant-based oil intake was associated with an 11% lower risk of cancer death and a 6% lower risk of heart disease death.

Meanwhile, a higher intake of butter was associated with a 12% higher cancer death risk.

Substituting 10g per day of butter with an equivalent amount of plant-based oils was associated with an estimated 17% reduction in death from any cause and a 17% reduction in cancer death.

Writing in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, the authors concluded that “higher intake of butter was associated with increased mortality, while higher plant-based oils intake was associated with lower mortality.

“Substituting butter with plant-based oils may confer substantial benefits for preventing premature deaths.”

The data for the research was drawn from the US Nurses’ Health Study, the Nurses’ Health Study II and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study.

Researchers included those from Harvard Medical School in the US.

People’s diets were assessed by food questionnaires every four years.

Tom Sanders, professor emeritus of nutrition and dietetics at King’s College London, said: “This is an important study that shows that people who chose to eat butter don’t live as long as those who choose to eat vegetable oils.

“Butter is high in saturated fat, contains some trans fatty acids but is very low in polyunsaturated fats.

“Whereas unhydrogenated soybean, canola and olive oils are low in saturated fatty acids but high in unsaturated fats.

“The take-home message is that it is healthier to choose unsaturated vegetable oils rather than butter.

“This is particularly relevant as there has been much negative publicity about vegetable oils on social media, which are based on unfounded claims of potential harmful effects, rather than deaths as described in the present study.”