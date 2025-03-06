Rangers fan dies in Istanbul ahead of match

A Rangers supporter has died in a road accident in Istanbul ahead of the club’s match in the Turkish city.

The club said it is “devastated” to have learned of the death, which happened overnight.

Rangers play Fenerbahce in a Europa League tie on Thursday night.

A statement on the Rangers website said: “Rangers FC is devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters in a road traffic accident overnight in Istanbul.

“The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are remaining in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has been asked for comment.